Uber awards $31,000 to local organizations

HARTFORD -- Uber announced that $31,000 in donations were awarded to five local Connecticut organizations.

The Project Jumpstart grans were nominated by Connecticut Uber driver-partners. They include:

The Hartford Public High School Football Team

The Fairfield Wheeler Interdistrict Magnet School - a premier science-focused school in Bridgeport.

The Greater Bridgeport Area Prevention Program - a nonprofit organization targeting communities working to reduce teen pregnancy, reduce the spread of HIV, increase access to care and support services, enhance positive relationships, and promote personal responsibility.

Supportive Housing Works - a nonprofit organization that seeks to end homelessness in Fairfield County.

The Daughters of Charity - a grassroots rescue mission that ministers directly to the needy people within the Bridgeport community.

“Drivers who partner with Uber keep us moving to work, school, local restaurants, public transit hubs, and more,” said Danielle Filson, Uber Spokesperson. “Thank you to the Connecticut drivers who submitted nominations for Project Jumpstart - Uber is proud to support these impactful organizations.”

Project Jumpstart aims to support drivers who partner with Uber while they are off the road and to empower them to spark change in their communities. Every three months, driver-partners in Connecticut can submit an application for sponsorship of a cause that is important to them - from cleaning up a local park to funding an after-school program - and Uber will award up to $30,000 in funding each quarter.

“Hartford Public High School Football is an inner-city team that depends largely on support from friends, family, and community members to provide the basics for our players - making us incredibly grateful for the support of Uber’s Project Jumpstart,” said Harry Bellucci, Head Coach of the Hartford Public High School football team. “The support from Project Jumpstart has allowed us to purchase new uniforms for our varsity program. Our old uniforms were showing the wear and tear of many years' use, but now the Owls are excited to take the field with an extra sense of pride this season. Thank you to Uber’s Project Jumpstart for helping us look great and play great!”

“The money Uber is giving the Hartford football team will go a long way, and help cover things like equipment, travel expenses, and food,” said Juan Montanez, a Hartford-based Uber driver and advocate for the team. “But it will also do something more. It will support a program which teaches young men hard work, dedication, and teamwork. I know firsthand how Hartford football makes a difference, and I’ve seen it grow countless players into better and more productive citizens. Football is bigger than sports, and Uber’s commitment to this team will prove as much.”

“The Greater Bridgeport Area Prevention is a community based organization that has served the area for almost 35 years. We provide public health education, outreach, and support services in addition to prevention, risk reduction, and transitional housing services to adolescents and young adults,” said Virginia Hanrahan, GPAPP Executive Director. “We intend on using Uber’s funding to redesign our website and digital resources, and thank Uber for their helpful assistance.”

“When I had the opportunity to recommend organizations for Uber’s grant, I couldn’t think of anyone better than these three groups,” said Julie DiCola, a Fairfield County-based driver and advocate for The Greater Bridgeport Area Prevention Program, Supportive Housing Works, and The Daughters of Charity. “What these entities do is invaluable, and it’s no joke to say they save lives. Whether it’s Daughters of Charity, GBAPP, or Supportive Housing Works, no one rescues, serves, and heals people like these organizations and their staffs. Society owes a debt to their selfless work, and I’m so happy Uber has recognized their importance.”