Weinstein arraigned on rape, other sex charges

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein has been arraigned on rape, criminal sex act and other sex charges stemming from encounters with two women.

The former powerhouse movie producer stared grimly as he appeared Friday in a Manhattan court. He agreed to post $1 million cash bail, wear an electronic monitor and not travel beyond New York and Connecticut.

Weinstein didn’t enter a plea. That’s common at this stage in a criminal case in New York.

Weinstein has consistently denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex.

He turned himself in early Friday to face the first criminal case brought after scores of women made sexual harassment and assault allegations against him. The claims destroyed his career and set off a national reckoning over sexual misconduct known as the #MeToo movement.