3 families displaced in West Haven house fire

WEST HAVEN — 3 families were displaced Saturday afternoon after their house was heavily damaged due to a fire.

Firefighters responded to Maple Street around 1:15 p.m. for a fire that started in the back of the house. Officials said that the fire started in the rear of the house and spread to the attic. The house received heavy fire and water damage

The 3 families were displaced. No one was injured and the Red Cross assisted the families.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.