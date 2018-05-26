× American Airlines passenger sparks mid-flight brawl after denied beer, threatening to kill seatmate

MIAMI, FLORIDA — Talk about a nightmare of a flight!

One unruly American Airlines passenger a scene in the high skies when his request for beer was denied by a flight attendant, leading him to push and threaten to kill his seatmate in an altercation that eventually lead to a brawl between the two men mid-flight.

On May 23, flight 1293 from Saint Croix to Miami International Airport took a turn for the worse thirty minutes in. A passenger identified as Jason Felix in court documents shared with FOX News by American Airlines was denied a beer by a male flight attendant after the staffer heard Felix making a “commotion” in the bathroom.

