American flags placed on the graves of military veterans in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Many people spent Memorial Day weekend placing flags to honor our fallen veterans.

People gathered at Veteran’s Cemetery in Middletown early Saturday morning to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. People laid close to 10,000 flags on the grave stones.

“It’s important to remember that it’s not just a holiday weekend to have a picnic, and we need to remember to thank everyone of what we have. I have an 8 year-old and think it’s important for her to know the meaning behind Memorial Day,” said Robyn Johnson.