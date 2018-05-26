× “Autocycle” driver killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN – The driver of a 3-wheeled vehicle was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight in New Haven.

Police say it happened on Frontage Road and Oakley Street, right near the East Haven line, about 1:40 a.m. Saturday. A man in his 30’s was driving what the state classifies as an ‘autocycle‘ – a vehicle with three wheels that were made street-legal in Connecticut in 2015.

Investigators are still reconstructing the accident, but right now believe the driver may have taken a curve too fast and lost control. He was ejected from the vehicle, and found in the roadway by another motorist. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not yet releasing the driver’s identity.