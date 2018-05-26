× Former governor John Rowland released from federal prison

HARTFORD — A former Connecticut governor who was twice convicted on felony charges has been released from federal custody.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said earlier in the week that former Gov. John Rowland would be released from a halfway house on Sunday, nearly a year early from his 30-month sentence. But on Saturday morning, the FBOP web site listed his status as “Released On 5/25/2018” (Friday).

The 61-year-old Republican had been transferred to the halfway house from a prison camp in Pennsylvania.

Federal officials previously declined to explain Rowland’s early release, citing privacy laws. Messages left with the prisons bureau were not immediately returned.

Rowland was convicted in a corruption scandal that forced him to resign from the governorship in 2004 and sent him to prison for 10 months.

He was convicted a second time in 2014 of plotting to hide political consulting roles through sham contracts in two failed congressional campaigns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.