Lifestar requested for motorcycle vs car accident in Willington

WILLINGTON – First responders on are on the scene of an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in Willington. The crash happened about 10:45 a.m. on Phelps Way, just off of exit 69 on I-84. Tolland County dispatch reports that they have requested Lifestar helicopter to evacuate at least one person injured in the crash. Dispatchers tell FOX61 they are not certain how many people might have been injured.

Lifestar is landing at the Willington Fire House on Route 32, and UConn’s Fire Department has sent an ambulance for mutual aid.

This is a breaking story; we’ll have more details online and in the FOX61 News app as they become available.