× PD: Child shot near apartment building in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police say a child has been shot in an apartment building.

The 11-year-old boy was shot in the arm shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday outside of a Hartford apartment building.

The boy was taken to St. Francis Hospital and is listed in stable condition with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police say a group of juveniles were in the back of the apartment building when a man fired multiple gunshots toward the area and hit one child.

The unidentified suspect is described as a man in dark clothing with a firearm.