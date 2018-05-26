Summer heat today; cool & showery Sunday; dry and pleasant with sun on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It feels like summer on today -- the unofficial start to the Summer of 2018!

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (Low 80s shoreline).

Temperatures will be dramatically cooler on Sunday with cloudy skies, areas of fog/drizzle and the chance for a few showers. 60s.

Monday looks better! There is a chance for an early shower with mostly cloudy skies in the morning and some partial clearing in the afternoon with highs in the 70s. Overall, improvement is the name of the game.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm/hot, more humid. High: Near 90 (Cooler, near 80 shore). Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, chance for a few showers/thunder. Low: upper 50s/low60s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, cool, damp. Chance few showers, areas of fog. High: 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, partly cloudy afternoon. High: Low-mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: Low-mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 70s.

LATE-WEEK... Chance for showers as moisture from Sub-tropical Storm Alberto head in this direction.

