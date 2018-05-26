The Stan Simpson Show: The third-party candidate for governor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The race for governor is starting to take shape.

The Democratic Party has endorsed Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont. The Republican Party has endorsed Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton. Both will be challenged in August primaries.

There is also a third party candidate -- Nelson “Oz” Greibel. He is a former bank executive, lawyer and business advocate. Now, he wants to be CT’s chief elected official – and is running as an Independent.

Greibel joins the Stan Simpson Show to explain more.

