× Wesleyan trustees revoke Bill Cosby’s honorary degree

MIDDLETOWN – In the wake of Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault conviction, Wesleyan University has officially revoked Bill Cosby’s honorary degree from the school.

Cosby was found guilty last month on three counts of sexual assault. That day, Wesleyan President Michael Roth announced he would ask the Board of Trustees to revoke the honorary degree Wesleyan awarded to Cosby back in 1987. On Thursday night, the board voted unanimously to do just that.

Wesleyan is the latest Connecticut school to take back degrees awarded to the comedian. Yale University took the same action last month. The University of Connecticut rescinded his degree two years ago.