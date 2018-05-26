West Hartford police looking for suspect in connection with gas station robbery

WEST HARTFORD — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection with a Saturday afternoon gas station robbery.

A clerk called police around 4:55 p.m., saying there was an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station on Prospect Street. Police said that the suspect went to the counter and demanded money, while implying that he had a gun. The clerk opened the till and the suspect took an unknown amount of money.

The man then fled the gas station before police could arrive.

The man is African-American, over 6′ tall with glasses. He was wearing a white v-neck t-shirt, dark-colored cargo pants, and flip-flops. Police believe the man to be 30-40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Hartford police at 860-523-5203.