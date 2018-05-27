Coast Guard looking for 2 missing kayakers near Groton
GROTON— The Coast Guard is searching for 2 overdue kayakers Sunday after they went missing near Groton.
Officials said that Spencer Mugford, 21, and Sophia Mckenna, 20, were last seen in a white tandem kayak via social media early Sunday.
Around 6:30 p.m., the Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound command center received notification from the City of Groton Police Department that Mugford and McKenna were missing.
Mugford was last seen wearing a blue tank top and salmon shorts.
A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts and a 45-foot response boat – medium boat crew from Coast Guard Station New London launched and are searching. Connecticut state police are also involved with the search.
Anyone with information is requested to please contact the Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound command center at 203-468-4401.