Coast Guard looking for 2 missing kayakers near Groton

GROTON— The Coast Guard is searching for 2 overdue kayakers Sunday after they went missing near Groton.

Officials said that Spencer Mugford, 21, and Sophia Mckenna, 20, were last seen in a white tandem kayak via social media early Sunday.

Around 6:30 p.m., the Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound command center received notification from the City of Groton Police Department that Mugford and McKenna were missing.

Mugford was last seen wearing a blue tank top and salmon shorts.

A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts and a 45-foot response boat – medium boat crew from Coast Guard Station New London launched and are searching. Connecticut state police are also involved with the search.

Missing Kayakers:

Groton City PD, FD, CSP, Coast Guard & DEEP searching for 2 missing kayakers last seen in the Long Island Sound near Avery Point.

Anyone w/info please call Groton City Police, State Police, Coast Guard Sector LI Sound Command Center at 203-468-4401 or 911. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 28, 2018

Anyone with information is requested to please contact the Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound command center at 203-468-4401.