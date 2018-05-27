× Fatal crash shuts down Wilbur Cross Highway in Meriden overnight

MERIDEN – A car crossed the median on Route 15 in Meriden last night and flew into an oncoming car with four people in it, killing one of them, State Police say.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday near Exit 67 (for Route 91). According to police, a Honda Civic driven by 21 year old David Perez Jr. of Bridgeport was traveling south when it ran off the left side of the roadway, struck the curb, ‘became airborne and launched over the metal beam guide rail on the median’. The car crashed into another car on the northbound side of the highway that was carrying four people from New Hampshire.

Both cars were wrecked. First responders had extricate Perez from his car. Three of the four people from the other car were transported to hospitals in Hartford by ambulance and LifeStar helicopter. The fourth person, 57 year old Sally Mosher of Littleton New Hampshire, was declared dead at the scene.

The highway was closed until just before 6 a.m. while the crash was investigated and the scene cleared. The crash remains under investigation, and Connecticut State Police request that if you saw the crash or the operation of Perez’s Honda Civic prior to the crash, please contact Trooper John O’Connor at Troop-I in Bethany at 203-393-4222, x3026.