Florida woman rescued after slipping note to veterinarian saying boyfriend was holding her captive

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA — A Florida woman was rescued Friday after she slipped a note to a veterinarian saying she needed help because her armed boyfriend was beating and threatening her, police said.

According to FOX News, Jeremy Floyd, 39, was arrested after allegedly holding his girlfriend, Carolyn Reichle, captive in their home in Volusia County for two days, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. The alleged incident began Wednesday when the 28-year-old woman said Floyd repeatedly beat her and threatened her at gunpoint. At one point, they struggled over a handgun that fired inside the house.

