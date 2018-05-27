× Former President George H. W. Bush hospitalized

BIDDEFORD, MAINE — Former president George H.W. Bush was readmitted into the hospital Sunday afternoon due to low blood pressure.

Jim Mcgrath, the spokesman for the former president, tweeted out that the president was taken to Southern Maine Health Care for experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

Mcgrath said that the former president will remain in the hospital for a few days to be watched and that this he is alert and awake.

President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 27, 2018

This is the second time in almost a month that former president Bush was placed into the hospital for ailments. In April the president was admitted in the hospital after contracting sepsis.