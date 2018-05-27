× Missing man found dead in North Haven park

NORTH HAVEN – Police and fire officials in North Haven say a search for a missing man that began last night ended tragically this morning when his body was found after an intensive search.

On Saturday, an East Haven family reported the man missing. East Haven police used cell tower information to locate the general area of the man’s phone, which was in North Haven. North Haven Police began looking for a missing 30-year-old man, and soon found his car in the parking lot of Peter’s Rock Park on Middletown Avenue.

Police and fire personnel began searching the large wooded area using several police K-9s and a drone. Fire officials tell FOX61 that the search was called off around midnight. The search resumed and was expanded at first light Sunday morning (about 5 a.m.) A few hours later a Connecticut State Police K-9 Team located the body of the missing man in a dense area of woods, far from any of the many trails in the park.

The man is only being identified as a 30-year-old from East Haven. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

We’ll have more on this story tonight on the FOX61 News at 10pm.