× Thomas, Williams lead Sun to 86-77 win over Fever

UNCASVILLE — Alyssa Thomas had 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Courtney Williams added 11 points, seven rebounds and career-high tying six assists in the Connecticut Sun’s 86-77 victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday night.

Rachel Banham scored a career-high 14 points, Jasmine Thomas added 11, and Chiney Ogwumike had 10 points with eight rebounds for Connecticut (3-0). The Sun are off to their best start in 10 seasons.

Alyssa Thomas made back-to-back layups to give Connecticut a 6-0 lead and the Sun never trailed. Kelsey Mitchell hit a 3-pointer to pull the Fever within one late in the first quarter, but Alex Bentley answered with a layup to make it 24-21 going into the second and spark a 16-0 run. Banham scored seven points during that span, including a pair of free throws that capped the spurt and made it 37-21.

Mitchell, the second overall pick in the 2018 draft, finished with 18 points — her fourth consecutive game in double figures — for Indiana (0-5). The Fever tied their franchise record, set in 2001, for consecutive losses to open a season.