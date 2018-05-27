× Thousands without power in Southbury and western Connecticut

SOUTHBURY — Thousands of Eversource customers in the western part of the state are without power Sunday afternoon.

Eversource officials say they first started hearing reports of the outages around 3:30 p.m. The areas of Southbury, Oxford, Woodbury, New Milford, Brookfield, and New Fairfield have been impacted by the outages. More than 50% of customers in Southbury do not have power. Eversource crews have been dispatched to the impacted towns.

Officials said that the outages were caused by a tree falling on power lines and that power is estimated to be restored around 8 p.m. tonight.

These outages come only a few days since power was fully restored in that region of the state since the tornadoes and macro-burst.

To view the Eversource outage map, click here.