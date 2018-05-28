101 year-old veteran received medals for his military service in Hamden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN -- After Monday's Memorial Day Parade in Hamden, the community gathered along with Senator Chris Murphy to honor Fred with three medals he never received for his service overseas.

Baselice was only 16 years-old when he first signed up for military service. He served in France during World War II and then came back to the U.S. to continue his service by working to help establish the Veteran's Hospital in West Haven.

Fred was honored when he received his awards at the Hamden Middle School from Senator Murphy. Senator Murphy has been dedicated to providing veterans who have not gotten their proper recognition.

Fred noted that he had many friends in the battlefields who never ended up making it home alive, and that's what today's holiday is truly about...honoring those brave men and women.