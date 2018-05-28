Crews search for missing kayaker along Connecticut River in Old Saybrook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD SAYBROOK -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing person after an empty kayak washed ashore in Old Saybrook, near the area where the river empties into the Long Island Sound.

A passerby stumbled across an empty, overturned single-seat kayak near the mouth of the Connecticut River, between the break walls. A life jacket and fishing gear were all left on-board and seemingly abandoned.

Coast Guard officials later learned an 18-year-old man, William Zadronzy, was missing. A staging area was quickly established near the state boat launch at 220 Ferry Road in Old Saybrook, underneath the Baldwin Bridge, as dive teams began surveying the waters in the area.

Zadronzy is reported to have been wearing work boots, a grey and yellow jacket and jeans.

Local and state agencies are assisting Coast Guard officials with the search operation.

41.318000 -72.352023

