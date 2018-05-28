× Hamden Police investigating shooting, one person injured

HAMDEN — Hamen Police say one person is injured after a shooting Saturday night.

Police say reports of shots fired came in around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Arch Street.

Moments later, officer found the victim, a 28-year-old New haven resident, in the backyard of an Arch Street home. The victim was shot once in the leg, and was rushed to Yale-New haven Hospital.

Investigation revealed that the shooting occurred in the parking lot of 938 Dixwell Avenue.

Witnsesses reported hearing ‘around 5 shots’ according to Police. Several cars were struck by bullets during the invident.

The victim is not cooperating with police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4040.