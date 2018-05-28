× Hartford PD: Severely injured six-week old Hartford infant dies in hospital

HARTFORD — Police have told FOX61 News that the six-week old infant who was admitted into the hospital last week due to severe injuries, has died.

Emily Babilonia died Monday morning around 9:40 a.m. The CT OCME is scheduled to perform an autopsy on the baby tomorrow.

Hartford Police Department said they responded to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center Thursday afternoon in response to a report of an infant that suffered serious injuries.

“The injuries, to this point, have been described as non-survivable,” police said. “The listed injuries were classified by medical staff as not being self-inflicted. The infant was listed in grave condition and currently continues to receive emergency medical care.”

Police said they arrested the parents of the infant, Edwin Babilonia, 23, and Ashley Perez, 20 .

Police said it was determined that the incident occurred at the family’s house at 6 a.m.

“As the investigation proceeded it was determined the circumstances surrounding the incident were criminal in nature,” police said. “Probable cause was later developed to charge both Babilonia and Perez in connection to the incident.”

Babilonia and Perez have been charged with risk of injury to a minor and cruelty to persons. At a hearing in Hartford Superior Court this morning, Perez’ bond was set at $500,000, and Babilonia’s was set at $750,000.

The Hartford Police Department are working with the Connecticut State’s Attorney’s Office to apply the appropriate charges.