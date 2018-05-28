× Man severely injured after being hit by a car in Milford

MILFORD — A man was transported to the Yale New Haven hospital after being stuck by a car Sunday evening.

Officers said they responded to Pond Point Avenue near Pauline Street on calls of a pedestrian vs. vehicle around 9:20 p.m. The man was crossing the street when he was struck by the car. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene as the police arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this accident please contact the Milford Police Department Traffic Division at (203) 878-5244 or Officer Steve Carney (203) 783-4751, scarney@ci.milford.ct.us.