Middletown firefighters battle apartment fire

MIDDLETOWN — Firefighters battled an apartment fire late Sunday evening.

Witnesses have told FOX61’s crew in the field that the fire started around 10 p.m. Firefighters descended upon Rapallo Avenue and deKoven Drive to flames shooting out of the roof of the building.

There is no official word yet if anyone was harmed in the fire. Witnesses told FOX61 News that they believe that the fire started from a propane tank explosion on the second floor. No official cause of the fire has been released.

