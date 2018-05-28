× Norwich home ravaged by flames considered a total loss

NORWICH — The East Great Plains Fire Department responded to blazing flames at 575 New London Turnpike in Norwich.

Around 5:45 p.m. a call was made to the station. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the second floor of the home engulfed in heavy flames.

About an hour later, on scene officials brought the fire under control with a “surround-and-down” approach.

No injuries to either the home’s occupants or crew members battling the flames.

The house was severely damaged and is considered to be a total loss.

The Norwich Fire Marshall was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.