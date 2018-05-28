Partly sunny, 70s Monday; Sunny, warmer on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will be significantly more warm, approaching (and exceeding) 75 in some places.

Mid-week temps will be about 10 degrees warmer.

By the end of the week – humidity will be on the rise, which will drop temperatures, and increase rainfall chances.

Moisture from Subtropical Storm Alberto will keep the humidity coming. Rain showers will make the weekend wet, but not a total washout. Temps will also likely be around the low 80s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, partly sunny in the afternoon. High: Low-mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: low-mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 80

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click