Police looking for possibly armed man in Stonington

STONINGTON — Police are looking for a man who may be armed near Downer Street.

On Monday afternoon, police alerted the public to shelter in place near the Downer Street(Pawcatuck) area. Police said that the suspect crashed his car and fled from the scene on foot.

The shelter in place was lifted from the area by police around 3:45 p.m. Police are still searching for the man.

Police have no description of the suspect.

This is a developing story.