Search continues for two missing boaters near Groton

GROTON — The Coast Guard says they are continuing their search for two missing boaters off the coast of Groton.

Officials said that Spencer Mugford, 21, and Sophia McKenna, 20, were last seen riding a sailboat off the coast via social media early Sunday.

Around 6:30 p.m., the Coast Guard received notification from the City of Groton Police Department that Mugford and McKenna were missing.

Mugford was last seen wearing a blue tank top and salmon shorts.

The search had gone through the night Sunday into Monday, and the Coast Guard will send up a Jayhawk Helicopter once weather conditions improve down at the shore.

Coast Guard officials initially reported that the pair went missing while riding in a white kayak. However, further investigative efforts revealed Mugford and McKenna instead set out to sea in a white and blue-tipped mono-haul sailboat, measuring about 12 feet in-length.

Connecticut State Police and the Civil Air Patrol are assisting the Coast Guard with the search. CAP officials say there has been no sign of the pair since they were last heard from on social media around 2 a.m. Sunday.

41.317929 -72.064741