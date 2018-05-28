× Search continues for two missing kayakers near Groton

GROTON — The Coast Guard says they are continuing their search for two missing kayakers off the coast of Groton.

Officials said that Spencer Mugford, 21, and Sophia Mckenna, 20, were last seen in a white tandem kayak via social media early Sunday.

Around 6:30 p.m., the Coast Guard received notification from the City of Groton Police Department that Mugford and McKenna were missing.

Mugford was last seen wearing a blue tank top and salmon shorts.

The search had gone through the night Sunday into Monday, and the Coast Guard will send up a Jayhawk Helicopter once weather conditions improve down at the shore.

Connecticut State Police are also assisting with sonar detection.

This is an ongoing search.