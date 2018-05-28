UConn Huskies, Hartford Hawks find out NCAA Tournament Regional sites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The Hartford Hawks and Connecticut Huskies both learned of where their teams will play in the 2018 NCAA baseball tournament.

The Huskies, ranked 21st in the country, will travel to Conway, South Carolina as the second seed in their regional. UConn will face third-seeded Washington in its opening game, set for Friday, June 1 at noon. Top-seeded Coastal Carolina will host LIU-Brooklyn of the NEC that night at 6 p.m.

The Hawks enter the tournament as winners of the regular season conference champions of the America East, as well as the conference tournament champions. Hartford will head to DeLand, Florida, where they’ll face the site’s top seed, Stetson, in the regional’s nightcap, set for Friday, June 1 at 7 p.m. UConn’s American Conference foe South Florida (second seed) and Oklahoma State (third seed) round out the DeLand Regional.

Each Regional site is a double elimination format, where only one of the four competing teams will advance to the Super Regionals.