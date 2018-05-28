× West Haven woman arrested after allegedly striking a man with a baseball batt

MILFORD — A West Haven woman is in police custody after she was accused of assaulting a man with a baseball bat.

Police responded to a home on Daytona Avenue on calls of domestic violence Saturday.

Officers said that Michelle Westberg is accused of striking a man several times with a baseball bat during a fight.

Westberg,49, was charged with disorderly conduct, assault in the second degree, and threatening in the second degree. She is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.