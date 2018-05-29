Battle of the Huskies: UConn baseball takes on Washington in first round of NCAA Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORRS -- After falling short of a NCAA bid last season, the UConn Huskies baseball team started their 2018 campaign with a bitter taste on their tongues.

The Huskies (35-20; 14-10 AAC) finished the 2018 season with the same conference record they finished with last year.

But this season, the No. 21 UConn baseball team was selected to 2018 NCAA Championship where they will begin play in the Conway, S.C. Regional, hosted by Coastal Carolina University.

The Huskies were selected as the No. 2 seed and will begin their quest for a NCAA title against No. 3 Washington Huskies on Friday, June 1 at 12 p.m. This will be UConn's 20th NCAA Tournament appearance and fifth appearance since 2010

Legendary #UConn coach Jim Calhoun gives an impassioned speech to the team prior to their #RoadtoOmaha journey. pic.twitter.com/RPu0gtEFk4 — UConn Baseball (@UConnBSB) May 29, 2018

. @UConnMHOC HC Mike Cavanaugh came out to practice and passed some words of wisdom to the group!Thanks Coach! pic.twitter.com/0MwxpzqRd7 — UConn Baseball (@UConnBSB) May 29, 2018

Info on the Huskies heading down to Conway, S.C. for the 2018 NCAA Regionals.https://t.co/2WZvubrU1n pic.twitter.com/SuDsS3S5h0 — UConn Baseball (@UConnBSB) May 28, 2018

We Are In The Dance! #UConn still has unfinished business as the team embarks on the NCAA Tournament! #HookC #RoadtoOmaha pic.twitter.com/Qdz4385k8M — UConn Baseball (@UConnBSB) May 28, 2018

Scouting Washington

The Huskies finished the year with a 30-23 overall record and third in the Pac-12 with a conference record of 20-10. The Huskies have won seven of their last 10 games, averaging close to seven runs a game, and allowing an average of 4.4 runs.

The Huskies finished the year 16-13 at home and 12-9 on the road.

Huskies Joe Wainhouse leads the team in homers with 14 and 50 RBI's.

Tickets for the NCAA Conway Regional can be purchased here.