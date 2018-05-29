Building partially collapses into Housatonic River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELTON -- A building collapsed Tuesday afternoon, sending debris into the Housatonic River.

Shelton police said around 12:20 p.m., first responders were dispatched to 281 Canal Street on a report of a partial building collapse.

A section of the rear of the building collapsed and fell into the river, police said. Nobody was inside the building at the time of the collapse.

The fire marshal and the Shelton building inspector are evaluating the building. DEEP was also notified.