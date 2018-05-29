Dog kisses firefighter who rescued him from roof

WELLS, Maine — A dog rescue from Maine ended in some sweet “thank you kisses.”

The dog got out of the home through a window, but then became trapped on the roof. A concerned citizen saw the dog and notified authorities, then stood by to make sure nothing happened to the pooch while they were on the way.

Firefighters used a ladder to reach the second story roof of the home and the grateful dog, who rewarded their hard work with an affectionate smooch.

“Thank you kisses to Captain Nawfel! It’s pawsatively love! Is there anything more stunning than an animal expressing gratitude?!” the Wells Police Department wrote on Facebook.

“Thank you to all that called and helped save him,” the department added.