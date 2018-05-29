Dozens pay respects during Memorial Day service at Veteran’s Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN – Monday afternoon, dozens of community members gathered at The Veteran’s Cemetery in Middletown to pay respects to those who gave their lives for this country.

Town leaders spoke to community members about the importance of service. But some decided to spend the day remembering those brave souls who mattered to them the most.

“He served on the Eisenhower. He was an aviation ground support technician,” says Nick Gaudio.

He came to the cemetery to visit his father who served in the Navy. He stood by his grave to remember his dad’s battles, especially his last one.

“There were times where he did get better but cancer got the best of him,” says Gaudio. His father passed away from colon cancer leaving Gaudio wishing for more memories.

“I miss you and I love you. I wish we could go back and do a lot more. I wish we spent more time together."

Guadio says his father’s death taught him a powerful lesson. A lesson, everyone can learn from.

“Never hold on to anger. That was one thing that he taught me. You never are promised tomorrow."