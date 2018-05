× Person killed after wrong way crash with tractor-trailer on I-691

MERIDEN — State Police say a wrong way driver was the cause of a fatal crash early Tuesday morning in Meriden.

The crash happened between exits 5 and 4 just after 3 a.m., and involved a car and tractor-trailer.

The highway was closed for about six hours but has since been cleared.

No word on any other injuries.

This is a developing story.