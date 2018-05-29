Humid, near 90 in some places Tuesday; Partly cloudy Wendesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you can extend your holiday weekend, today will be a great beach day! It will be warm and humid with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. While most of the day will be quiet, there is the chance for a shower or brief thunderstorm this afternoon. It doesn't look like anything widespread at all, but a few of you may run into that shower later today.

It will not be as warm moving forward.

While the remnants of subtropical storm Alberto will miss Connecticut, the storms moisture will indirectly affect our weather. This means several rounds of showers Thursday into Sunday morning. It will not be a wash-out for four days straight but you will need the umbrella from time to time.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sunshine with hot and muggy conditions. Chance for a scattered shower/thunderstorm in the afternoon. High: mid 80s - near 90. Low 80s shore.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80. 70s shore.

THURSDAY: Showers developing. High: 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance few showers. High: Low 80s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click