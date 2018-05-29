× MGM buys Empire City Casino in New York, bolstering East Coast presence ahead of Springfield opening

HARTFORD — MGM Resorts International will buy the Empire City Casino and Yonkers Raceway, a move aimed at solidifying the company’s gaming presence on the East Coast.

The sale of the Yonkers, New York gaming destination was first reported by USA Today affiliate LoHUD.com.

MGM didn’t announce any new plans for the 97-acre site, but said it sees the potential in the iconic harness track and the casino with 5,222 video-lottery terminals

MGM Resorts will pay about $850 million for the Yonkers casino, according to a company press release.

The sale comes as MGM Springfield is set to open its $960 million resort casino project on August 24.

Read more here.