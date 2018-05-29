× One person taken to hospital following serious pick-up vs. tractor-trailer crash in Enfield

ENFIELD — One person was taken to Hartford Hospital following a serious motor vehicle accident Tuesday night.

The accident occurred Broad Brook Road between Abbe Road and Town Farm Road. Enfield police said a small pickup truck and a tractor-trailer collided and the pickup sustained extensive damage.

Police said the truck belongs to the Martin Company who deliver products for McDonald’s regionally from their warehouse in Enfield.

Robocalls went out to people living in the area, alerting them about the accident.

No other details have been released.