Partly cloudy Wednesday with temps in the mid-70s

Posted 4:00 PM, May 29, 2018, by , Updated at 06:28PM, May 29, 2018

While most of us will stay dry tonight, there will be a few isolated showers out there early this evening.

It will turn less humid overnight as a weak cold front approaches.

Early low clouds/fog break for sun again on Wednesday. But temperatures will be much cooler in the 70s to near 80 degrees (instead of the 80s to near 90 degrees).

While the remnants of subtropical Depression Alberto will miss Connecticut, the storms moisture will indirectly affect our weather. This means several rounds of showers Thursday into Sunday morning. It will not be a wash-out for four days straight but you will need the umbrella from time to time.

FORECAST DETAILS: 

TONIGHT: Isolated shower early. Then turning less humid. Areas of low clouds/fog possible. Low: Near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Early areas of low clouds and fog break for some sun. Not as warm, less humid too.  High: Near 80. 70s shore.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance shower. High: 70s. 60s shore.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance few showers/thunderstorm. High: Low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, few showers/thunderstorm. High: Upper 70s.

