Police identify woman killed in wrong way crash on I-691 in Meriden

MERIDEN — Connecticut State Police have identified the woman killed in a wrong way crash early Tuesday morning.

State police said passenger Marieta Morchadze, 35, of New York is the woman who died in the crash. The crash happened between exits 5 and 4 just after 3 a.m.

State police said a car involving Antonio Muniz, 54, of Cromwell, was driving on 691 eastbound in the right lane, when a car involving Morchadze was traveling in the wrong direction and crashed into Muniz’s vehicle.

Muniz didn’t sustain any injuries from crash.

The driver of the second car, Georgious Kattis, 36, of New York, sustained neck and neck injuries. Morchadze was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for about six hours but has since been cleared.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Troop I at 203-393-4200.