Porn star Nikki Benz speaks out over DA’s decision not to press sexual assault charges

Porn star Nikki Benz has spoken out about the Los Angeles District Attorney’s decision to not press charges against the costar and director she claims violently assaulted her during a video shoot in 2016, according to the Daily Mail.

Benz, whose legal name is Alla Montchak, claimed that under the direction of director Tony T, actor Ramon Nomar choked her, stomped on her head, hit her until she bled and nearly waterboarded her during a sex scene for adult entertainment producer Brazzers.

In April she filed a $5 million lawsuit against both men and the parent company of Brazzers, MindGeek, for sexual assault and battery.

Soon after the DA’s office announced that it would not be pressing criminal charges because of ‘insufficient evidence’.

Read more here.