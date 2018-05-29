× Search suspended for missing boaters from Groton

GROTON — The Coast Guard is suspending their search for two missing boaters off the coast of Groton.

The decision was made around 10:30 p.m. Monday after the Coast Guard found a 14-foot white and blue sailboat with no mast found on Truman Beach near Greenport, New York

The missing were Spencer Mugford, 21, and Sophia McKenna, 20, when they were last seen aboard a white, tandem kayak with social media at 2 a.m. Sunday.

“Suspending a search for missing or overdue boaters is never an easy decision to make after an extensive search,” said Cmdr. Andrew Ely, chief of response, Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound. “We search for every person as if we are searching for one of our own. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Spencer Mugford and Sophia McKenna.”

Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound command center received notification at approximately 6:30 p.m., Sunday from the City of Groton Police Department that Mugford and McKenna were missing.

When Mugford failed to make an event Sunday morning, his parents notified the City of Groton Police Department to report him missing. Mugford and McKenna’s departure point was unknown and there was no response from their cell phones.

The Coast Guard along with state and local agencies searched for a total of 71 hours and saturated a 2025 square-mile area to locate the two missing people in the water.