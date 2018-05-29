Skin Cancer Foundation kicks off multi-state tour to educate people on skin cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each year, more Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer than all other skin cancers combined, and it’s estimated that 1-out-of-5 Americans will be diagnosed with it by the age of 70.

For the second straight year, the Skin Cancer Foundation is hitting the road with a specially designed R.V. to help educate people about skin cancer and how to spot the warning signs. The foundation calls the project “Destination: Healthy Skin.”

"It's preventable, and it's treatable. It just takes a little time from your busy schedule to take care of your skin," said Dr. Ellen Jacobson, a dermatologist who is part of the initiative. She said people should people should apply sunscreen at least a half-hour before going outside – a shot glass worth of sunscreen is enough to cover the whole body – and reapply often.

“Every couple of hours and I would start with at least a [SPF] 15 that gives you 95% protection," she said.

The R.V. recently made stops in New York City and Hoboken, NJ, and will come back to the northeast this August with scheduled stops in Boston and Portland, ME.

Currently, no stops are scheduled for Connecticut.