What’s on your CT Summer Bucket List? Submit your photos and ideas

The Real Story – Tim Herbst

Posted 11:44 AM, May 29, 2018, by and , Updated at 11:49AM, May 29, 2018

Republican candidate for governor, Tim Herbst, former First Selectman of Trumbull, talks about his second-place finish at the party convention, where Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton won the GOP endorsement.  Herbst and tech entrepreneur Steve Obsitnik, however, both received   enough delegate support to qualify for a primary against Boughton.  Three other candidates hope to join the fray, by collecting thousands of signatures of registered Republicans.

Herbst also discusses his call for a series of ten debates between now and the August primary.  At least two debates have already been scheduled.

 

Related stories