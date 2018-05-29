The Real Story – Tim Herbst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Republican candidate for governor, Tim Herbst, former First Selectman of Trumbull, talks about his second-place finish at the party convention, where Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton won the GOP endorsement. Herbst and tech entrepreneur Steve Obsitnik, however, both received enough delegate support to qualify for a primary against Boughton. Three other candidates hope to join the fray, by collecting thousands of signatures of registered Republicans.

Herbst also discusses his call for a series of ten debates between now and the August primary. At least two debates have already been scheduled.