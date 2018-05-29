× Twice-deported illegal immigrant held in New York toddler’s disappearance and mom’s death

A twice-deported Mexican citizen was being held by immigration authorities Tuesday as police continue to search a rural New York town for a 14-month-old child feared dead after his mother’s body was found last week, according to FOX News.

Evarardo Donoteo-Reyes, a 25-year-old who is in the country illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is facing an evidence tampering charge after the body of his girlfriend, Selena Hidago-Calderon, was found Wednesday in a wooded area of a farm in Sodus where the two lived and worked.

Hidago-Calderon’s child, Owen, was last seen on May 16 and an Amber Alert was issued surrounding his disappearance. The Amber Alert was abruptly canceled Tuesday morning, though authorities did not explain why. Reyes is not the child’s father and Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts expressed doubt Monday afternoon that Owen was safe.

