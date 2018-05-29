× Victim robbed at knife point after arranging date online

NEW HAVEN — A man who tried to arrange a date with someone he met online was instead robbed at knife point Monday.

A 35-year-old Wallingford man went to 23 Hotchkiss Street around 7 p.m. to meet his date, “Kristen,” whom he met on the website “Plenty of Fish.”

Upon arriving, his date signaled him to go to the back door, where he was cornered by two men; both armed with knives.

The suspects accosted the victim and demanded he hand over his money. The victim attempted to escape by hopping a fence, but was quickly surrounded and forced into a brawl with the two men.

One of the perpetrators got the victim into a headlock while the other looted his pockets, stealing his iPhone, keys, cash and credit cards. The suspects then directed him to the passenger seat of his vehicle, where they said they would drive to an ATM to make a withdrawal.

Before the suspects could pull away, the man managed to open the door and flee. He sprinted down the road until reaching a neighboring home, where he called 9-1-1.

The two men escaped on foot, leaving the victim’s truck behind.

The first suspect is a black male, about 19-years-old, 5’9″ and thin. He was wearing a black T-shirt and khaki pants. The second suspect is a black male, around 16-years-old, dressed in a blue zip-up sweatshirt, denim jeans and a blue hat.

While shaken, the victim was uninjured and declined medical treatment.

Investigators were unable to locate anyone by the name of “Kristen” during their initial investigation.

Several residents in the area claimed to have witnessed the events, although none called police as they were taking place.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department.

41.312233 -72.945019