10 Ansonia High students arrested after a fight

ANSONIA — Ten students were arrested after a fight at Ansonia High School Wednesday morning.

Officials said they were called to the school cafeteria around 7:10 a.m. They said the fight involved nine high school girls, was a result of a long simmering dispute that came to a head.

Nine females were arrested and one male.

Seven of the female students arrested were juveniles; three 14 year olds, two 15 year olds, one 16 year old, and one 17 year old. All of the juveniles were released to a parent or guardian. The other two students arrested were Emony Hamilton, 19, of Ansonia and Nychelle Hamilton, 18, of Ansonia. All of the females were charged with Assault Third Degree and Breach of Peace Second Degree. Emony and Nychelle Hamilton were each released on a promise to appear with a court date of June 8. All have been suspended. There were only minor injuries. A school resource officer also had minor injuries. A tenth student, a 15 year old male was arrested, when he yelled and swore at a teacher who told him to stop videotaping the fight and leave the area.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Superintendent of Ansonia Public School Carol Merlone. “We thank our SRO, our staff and Ansonia Police for their quick action in containing this situation. “

Police and school officials had been trying to meditate before this morning’s confrontation.